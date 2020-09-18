Teenager acquitted of murder, convicted of manslaughter of teen in Dublin

Azzam Raguragui was killed at Finsbury Park, Dundrum on May 10, 2019.

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 16:50 PM
Eoin Reynolds

A teenager has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter for the killing of a fellow teen during a melee in a Dublin park.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the start of the trial but his plea was rejected by the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

The victim, Azzam Raguragui (aged 18), died after suffering five stab wounds during a melee in Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14 on May 10, 2019. 

The trial heard that one of the wounds severed an artery and caused massive blood loss which led to his death.

Following a trial at the Central Criminal Court a jury found by a majority verdict of 10 to two after more than 13 hours of deliberations that the accused was not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

He has been remanded in custody for a sentence hearing which will take place on October 12.

Murder trial hears teenager died from severed artery in stabbing

