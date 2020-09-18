Teen's separation after eight-hour stand-off at Oberstown was 'proportionate', court rules

The Court of Appeal has dismissed proceedings brought by a boy detained at Oberstown Children Detention Centre over being subjected to a "separation" period after an eight-hour "stand-off" between detainees and staff.

Last year the High Court ruled the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was not entitled to various orders after he claimed he was subject to an 'ad-hoc' punishment regime following incidents that occurred at Oberstown in 2018.

The teen had brought judicial review proceedings challenging the decision to separate him from other detainees on grounds including he was entitled to a formal written decision setting out adequate reasons for the separation, notice of its terms, an opportunity to make representations and to appeal the decision.

Mr Justice Garret Simons ruled the "limited" measures arising from the stand-off incident at Oberstown sports hall, when the youth and two other detainees engaged in an eight-hour "stand-off" with staff, were lawful and "entirely proportionate".

The court also heard that during the 2018 incidents, the teen used threatening language towards staff, had along with another detainee vandalised a staff worker's office and taken part in the eight-hour stand-off with staff.

As a result, he was subject to separation measures under a six-day plan. During this period the youth was permitted to reside in his own bedroom, to engage in physical activity, sometimes with a peer, and to access the multi-purpose room.

He was also allowed to make phone calls to his mother, girlfriend and his solicitor and had met his solicitor.

The High Court held that there was no breach of the youth's constitutional rights and the measures were not such as to engage the European Convention of Human Rights.

Dissatisfied, the boy who was aged 15 years at the time of the incidents appealed that finding to the Court of Appeal. The director of Oberstown and the State opposed the appeal.

In a written decision, the three-judge court comprised of Ms Justice Marie Whelan, Mr Justice Robert Haughton and Mr Justice Brian Murray dismissed all grounds of the appeal.

Giving the court's decision Ms Justice Whelan said the use of segregation in this case could not be characterised as a sanction or as punishment.

The actions taken by the Director of Oberstown in response to the teen's actions were, the judge said, "proportionate, appropriate and involved direct personal engagement aimed at addressing serious negative behavioural issues and incentivising personal improvements."

The findings, reasoning and conclusions of the trial judge are "unimpeachable" Ms Justice Whelan concluded.