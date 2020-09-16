Bail for man accused of assaulting and chasing woman in Cork

A 35-year-old Tipperary man accused of sitting beside a 21-year-old woman on a bench by The Lough, assaulting her, stealing her phone and chasing her when she ran away, has been released on High Court bail.

Conor Ryan, 35, from Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, was first refused bail at Cork District Court. His solicitor, Eddie Burke said today at the same court that Ryan had been released on High Court bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against the accused until October 28 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Ryan faces charges of assault causing harm to the young woman, a non-national in Cork for the past several months, stealing her phone and common assault on Jamie Fraser, who was described as coming to the young woman’s assistance.

Mr Ryan said in the course of his bail application in July: “I am not pleading guilty under any circumstances. I would rather die.”

Detective Garda Stephen Fuller said previously it was alleged the victim was sitting on a bench at The Lough at 9.30pm on July 20 when it was alleged the accused sat down beside her on the bench.

It will be alleged the victim was effectively manhandled by the accused (and that) he took her mobile phone. She managed to retrieve her phone and ran.

She was chased by the accused and he caught her and squeezed her and put his arms around her and caused her distress before two men came to her assistance.