Cork man 'threatened to return and burn deli down', court hears

A young man accused of hurling a rock at the front of a delicatessen in Ballintemple — narrowly missing an infant in a buggy — faced a fresh charge today of threatening to return and burn the shop down.

Garda Janbart Haandrikman previously arrested Paul Maguire, 20, of no fixed address, and brought him before Cork District Court on a charge of causing criminal damage and engaging in threatening behaviour at Basil on Blackrock Road in Ballintemple, Cork.

Garda Eimear McCarthy brought a fresh charge against Maguire today that on the same day, June 16, he made a threat intending the owner of the premises would fear it would be carried out that he would damage property, namely Basil, in a way which was likely to endanger life.

Garda Eimear McCarthy said the reply made by the 20-year-old accused after caution was, “I didn’t do anything wrong.” Sergeant John Kelleher said the claim was that he would return later and burn the shop down.

The DPP directed that the case could be dealt with at Cork District Court and Judge Olann Kelleher also accepted jurisdiction for the case.

The case was adjourned for one month.

Sgt Kelleher alleged today that Maguire was described as being highly abusive to the owner of the store and members of staff saying he was going to stab them with a knife.

It was further alleged that he threw a rock at the front of the shop which ricocheted where there was a woman and young children. The woman and her children had to be taken into the store for their protection.

Maguire was remanded on continuing bail and a copy of the prosecution statements are to be sent to defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher.

Maguire previously said he did not throw any rock. He said he picked up two rocks because he was afraid for his life when three people came after him from the shop.

He said the only reason he went into the shop was for a drink of tap water because he had no access to water as he was living in a tent on the Marina in Cork.

In two other cases that were also adjourned for a month, Maguire is charged that on May 29, he was drunk and threatening and carrying a knife at Blackrock Village.

Finally, he was charged with having heroin for his own use at Bishop Lucey Park on June 10, 2019.