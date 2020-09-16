Revenue seize almost €30k worth of cannabis destined for four counties

In a separate incident, Revenue seized 7,800 cigarettes and 12kgs of tobacco at Dublin Airport yesterday.
The drugs were discovered during a routine operation. Picture: Revenue  

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 14:51 PM
Mairead Cleary

Revenue have seized almost €30,000 worth of herbal cannabis at the Dublin Mail Centre today.

Up to 1.4kgs of the drug were discovered during a routine operation with the help of detector dog, Bailey.

The substance entered into the country in four parcels which came from Canada and the USA. 

They were declared as items such as 'sweaters', ‘Yoga Towel’, ‘Pre Owned Jacket’, ‘Giant 10’ and ‘Rubber Dog’ and were destined for delivery to addresses in Cork, Dublin, Donegal and Wicklow.

Yesterday, in a separate incident, Revenue seized 7,800 cigarettes and 12kgs of tobacco at Dublin Airport. The goods were discovered in the baggage of two British nationals who had arrived from Alicante in Spain. 

The smuggled cigarettes and tobacco were branded 'Sterling' and 'Amber Leaf' have an estimated retail value of €12,000 representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €9,800.

Investigations are ongoing. 

