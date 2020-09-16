Man guilty of slashing sister-in-law's tyres in 'moment of madness'

A hospital worker who was already dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic has told a court that she was "terrified" after all four tyres on her car were slashed, with gardaí later charging her brother-in-law.

Jim Cowhig of North Ring, Clonakilty in Co. Cork pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage relating to the incident on March 19 last.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Clonakilty District Court that at 2pm on that day gardaí received a report regarding a car at Sand's Quay in the town.

On arriving there they found all four types on the Fiat 500 belonging to Diana Lauder had been slashed, with a hole punctured in each one with what seemed to be a knife.

Sgt Kelly said the damage cost €410 to repair and that the car also had to be towed.

Garda Denis Kerrisk investigated the issue and scanned CCTV footage.

It showed a person, subsequently identified as Cowhig, in the area at 1.58am on March 19.

On July 9, Cowhig was arrested and subsequently made full admissions to gardaí.

Judge James McNulty heard that Cowhig, a tradesman and father-of-three, had three previous convictions and had been disqualified from driving for three years in June 2019.

His solicitor, Colette McCarthy, said until two years ago Cowhig's life had been going well but various difficulties then emerged. She said the injured party in this case was Cowhig's sister-in-law.

Ms McCarthy said her client had also had issues with alcohol but had addressed those and was apologetic for what he described as a "moment of madness".

She said her client had been in a "very fraught situation" at the time.

In a victim impact statement given to court and read out by the judge, Ms Lauder said: "I work in Clonakilty Hospital and it was already a very stressful time dealing with Covid-19.

"I was terrified to park my car in town in case it happened again."

She said she had to park her car elsewhere and that Cowhig had been "adamant" that he had had nothing to do with the incident.

"It was an awful shock to me that someone I was on good terms with could do that to me," Ms Lauder said in her letter to the judge.

Ms McCarthy said her client had put together the full amount of compensation for the damage caused and had "no axe to grind" with the injured party and was getting himself "back on the straight and narrow".

Cowhig told the Judge: "I really am sorry for doing it. I regret it."

Judge McNulty said he took a very serious view of the matter and wanted Cowhig to be assessed as to his suitability for community sentence as he was considering a custodial sentence.

He convicted Cowhig and asked that the assessment be completed by next Tuesday.