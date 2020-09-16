€100,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in Wexford 

 A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis. Picture: Garda Info Twitter. 

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 09:37 AM
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí in Wexford have seized €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis following a search of a car in the county.

At around 9pm last night, Gardaí in Gorey stopped a car and detected a smell of cannabis. Following a search of the vehicle, €100,000 worth of the drug was discovered.

A man is his thirties and a woman in her forties were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Enniscorthy Garda station. 

They are currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. They can be detained for up to 7 days. 

Investigations are ongoing.

