€100,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in Wexford 

Gardaí in Wexford have seized €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis following a search of a car in the county.

At around 9pm last night, Gardaí in Gorey stopped a car and detected a smell of cannabis. Following a search of the vehicle, €100,000 worth of the drug was discovered.

A man is his thirties and a woman in her forties were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Enniscorthy Garda station.

They are currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. They can be detained for up to 7 days.

Investigations are ongoing.