Gardaí seize over €12,000 worth of drugs and cash in Cork 

The goods were discovered during a search of a house last night in the Fair Hill area.  

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 08:59 AM
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí have seized €12,150 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Cork City. 

Gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit seized €9,400 of cocaine, which was split into small deals and €250 of cannabis jellies, which have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí also seized approximately €2,500 in cash and a weighing scales.

A man in his twenties was arrested at the scene and was detained at Mayfield Garda Station. 

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

