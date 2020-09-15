Cork court told iPad tracker app helped foil burglary

A tracker app on a stolen iPad helped the owner to spot its movements around Cork city and gardaí combined to use their own CCTV technology to follow a couple through the streets to their own front door.

Detective Garda Aoife Hayes said that when gardaí called to the couple’s house at Barrack Street to investigate the burglary the stolen iPad was found in a distinctive Adidas bag “at their feet in their bedroom”.

Det. Garda Hayes said the woman was due to appear in Cork District Court on Friday for her alleged part in the crime.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Trevor O’Sullivan of 143 Barrack Street, Cork, appeared in the same court where gardaí objected to bail.

Det. Garda Hayes outlined the allegations on how the crime came to be detected. He is charged with handling stolen property.

Gardaí in Cork City received a report of a burglary at a house on Ardfallen Terrace, Friar Street, Cork, in the early hours of Monday, September 14.

The owner became aware of the theft of the iPad, valued €600, plus accessories at his home.

Det. Garda Hayes said the owner of the iPad activated GPS enabled software to identify the location of the property.

Once activated, it pinged for various locations around Cork city.

He notified gardaí.

By operating their own CCTV system they linked in with the GPS information coming from the owner’s tracker and spotted a couple on Paul Street.

This couple was then observed via garda street cameras as they walked along Grand Parade, over Nano Nagle Bridge, along Sullivan’s Quay and up to Lower Barrack Street before going down a laneway and into 143 Barrack Street.

Det. Garda Hayes said, “I entered 143 Barrack Street and the stolen iPad was recovered in a bag at their feet. There is not any doubt that this is the iPad that was stolen in the burglary.”

Eddie Burke solicitor said that at no time in all of the observation of the couple was the bag ever carried by Trevor O’Sullivan.

Det. Garda Hayes confirmed this was so.

O’Sullivan applied for bail saying he was off heroin for six months and recently ran a marathon for charity.

He said his wife was expecting a baby and that he wanted to be present for that and also wanted to take up a residential place at Coolmine treatment centre in Dublin.

Mr Burke said to his client: “Gardaí are concerned you will continue to get into difficulty if you are on bail.”

O’Sullivan replied: “Not a hope. I am trying my hardest. I will sign on five times a day if necessary.”

Referring to an incident where he was seriously injured when stabbed as he sat in a car in Cork city earlier this year, O’Sullivan said, “I nearly got murdered in a car on the streets of Cork.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for a week, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis.