Young woman tells rape trial she 'did not consent' to sex 

A drug associated with cocaine was found in the system of a young woman who claimed she was raped after a social night out where she had several drinks.

Defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford suggested to a forensic scientist at a trial by judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court that cocaine would make someone “more hyper and excitable”.

The witness, Lynn Carroll of the Garda Forensic Science Laboratory, replied to this proposition, “I would expect so.”

Ms Lankford also said that the complainant was tested for the presence of other drugs including Rohypnol, commonly referred to as a “date rape drug”, and that the presence of no such drug was found.

The 17-year-old complainant, who is now 20, told her mother when she got home later that day, “I think (defendant’s Christian name) raped me.”

The evidence was that she woke up to find the man in bed with her.

She testified, “I don’t remember what bedroom I was in. Next thing I remember I was aware he was next to me.

"I asked him what he was doing, because I felt him in me. I felt his penis in my vagina.

“I asked him what he was doing. That is the next thing I remember. He asked me was I on the pill. I said, ‘Yes’,” she said.

Mr Creed asked her, “Did you consent to him?”

She replied, “Absolutely not. I did not do anything. Did he say anything before he left?” Mr Creed asked.

She replied, “He told me not to tell anybody.”

Asked what condition she was in when she went to the toilet after the defendant left the room, the complainant said, “I was drunk.”

Asked about cocaine in her system, she said she did not take drugs and didn’t know how it got into her system.

After the forensic scientist agreed under cross-examination that cocaine could make a person hyper and more excitable, Mr Creed SC for the prosecution re-examined the witness on that issue.

“What would the effect be if alcohol and cocaine were taken together?” Mr Creed asked.

Dr Carroll replied: “It would enhance the effect of the cocaine – it would have a stronger effect.”

The 28-year-old defendant, who was 25 at the time of the alleged incident, denies the single count on the indictment of raping a woman on August 27, 2017.

The trial will continue on Wednesday before Mr Justice Alexander Owens and a jury of five women and seven men.