Gardaí in Wexford seize €25,000 of drugs 

Gardaí have seized an estimated €25,000 worth of Celphedrone (NPS) in Wexford. 

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 12:48 PM
Mairead Cleary

The drugs were discovered after Gardaí conducted a search of a house in the Enniscorthy area. 

The search, which was part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime in the county, discovered 500 grams of NPS in the house.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Enniscorthy Detective and Divisional Drugs Units.

A 43 year old man was arrested at the scene and charged. He is due before Wexford District Court later today.

Investigations are ongoing. 

