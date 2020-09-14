Garda figures reveal spike in domestic violence incidents in Cork

Notable increases in domestic violence have been recorded since Covid-19 restrictions came into force in Cork city and county, gardaí have confirmed.

More drinking at home and the tensions caused by the lockdown saw domestic violence reports increase in each of Cork's three garda divisions.

In the first eight months of this year, there were 910 domestic violence cases reported in the Cork City division, which was up from 819 from the comparable period in 2019.

In the Cork North division they increased from 372 to 448 and in the Cork West division they went up from 179 to 254.

Senior gardaí told a meeting of the Cork City and County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) the increase was likely down to tensions in households over Covid-19 restrictions and increased drinking at home as pubs were closed.

In addition, they believe that specialist units which deal with domestic violence had been set up in all three divisions and victims seemed more willing to report crimes than in the past.

Thefts and public order offence numbers down

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, in charge of the West Cork region, said overall crime figures showed that thefts, burglaries, assaults and public orders offences were noticeably down.

However, the number of people caught with drugs for personal use in Cork city was up in the first eight months of this year to 799, from 586, and there were 207 caught having drugs for sale of supply, compared to 125 in the first eight months of last year.

These offences were also up in Cork North, but the numbers of those caught under the 'personal use' category in the West Cork division were down by nearly 50.

Chief Supt Cadogan said this was because some festivals which would usually throw up such cases had been cancelled there because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, who is in charge of Cork City, said drugs had been seized at garda checkpoints and quite a number of people had been arrested while they were moving them on public transport.