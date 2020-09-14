Man admits raping woman 15 times in two years

A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to raping a woman 15 times at an address in Kerry over a two-year period.

The accused was arraigned before Mr Justice Alexander Owens at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork and replied that he was guilty to each of the counts.

Each of the 15 counts on the indictment stated that on a date unknown between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2019, he had sexual intercourse with the woman at a time when she did not consent to it and the man knew she did not consent to it or was reckless as to whether she did or did not consent to it.

Because of the nature of the case, it is not possible to publish the identities of the parties or to disclose any information that might give rise to their identification.

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed asked to have sentencing in the case adjourned to allow time for a probation report to be prepared on the accused.

Mr Justice Owens said it was his understanding that it was taking three months for the preparation of a probation report in other cases. The judge then put sentencing back until January 25 and directed preparation of the probation report.

The accused man came before the court in custody and was remanded in continuing custody pending sentence next year.

No background information on the case was given in the course of the arraignment.

A member of the investigating team of gardaí will outline the facts of the case at the sentencing hearing in January.