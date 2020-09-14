Book of Evidence served on three accused of taking part in Christy Keane's attempted murder

Three men appearing before the Special Criminal Court charged with involvement in the attempted murder of Christy Keane by the Limerick-based McCarthy-Dundon crime gang have been served with Books of Evidence this morning.

Mr Keane was shot a number of times as he parked his car on the grounds of the University of Limerick at around 6.35am on June 29, 2015.

Noel Price (aged 42) of Kileely Road, Kileely, Limerick City, is charged that with having knowledge of the existence of the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, that he assisted in making available a vehicle to that criminal organisation with the intention of facilitating the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane, or being reckless as to same.

The offence is alleged to have occurred between June 27 and 29, 2015, at the car park.

Co-accused John Costello (aged 39) of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Co Limerick, is charged with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane at the same location on June 29, 2015.

The third defendant, Larry McCarthy (aged 42), of Tower Lodge, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, is charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane, between June 27 and 29, 2015.

The alleged offences come under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded all three men in custody to appear again before the non-jury court on November 2