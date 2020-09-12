Woman, 30s, arrested following seizure of €21,500 in drugs and cash

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 15:04 PM
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have seized €21,500 in suspected controlled drugs and cash in Tipperary.

At around 3.30pm yesterday, gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search at a residence in Holycross, Thurles.

During the search, suspected cannabis, MDMA, amphetamine and cocaine were seized. The drugs have an estimated value of €16,100.

Cash to the value of €5,400 was also seized.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Templemore Garda Station where she was detained.

She has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.

