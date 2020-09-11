Court told lump hammer used in three Cork city centre break-ins

Accused told the court he 'would be cut from ear to ear' if he did not repay drug debt
Court told lump hammer used in three Cork city centre break-ins

Minihan's chemist on Oliver Plunkett St was one of the businesses targeted. It was estimated that the amount of the damage caused to that premises was €3,500. File image

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 16:41 PM
Liam Heylin

A small lump hammer was used to carry out three break-ins within an hour at premises in Cork City where extensive damage was caused.

Today, the man accused of carrying out the crimes claimed that he had a drugs debt and was threatened that he would be cut from ear to ear if he did not repay it.

Garda Brian Barron arrested and charged Leigh O’Keeffe with carrying out three incidents of causing criminal damage to premises.

The investigating guard testified that O’Keeffe, 27, was arrested at the scene of one of the incidents of criminal damage, namely Minihan’s Pharmacy on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, in the early hours of Thursday, September 10.

It was estimated that the amount of the damage caused to that premises was €3,500.

Damage was also caused to the Gala store on MacCurtain St and the post office on MacCurtain St but there was no estimate before the court today of the amount of damage caused to those premises.

The fourth charge against O’Keeffe, of Cork Simon Community, today was of causing criminal damage to a car parked at Parnell Place.

Leigh O’Keeffe told Judge Olann Kelleher that if granted bail he would stay out of trouble and he would repay the damage that was caused.

He said he owed €400 for drugs but was told that this debt now stood at €1,000 and that he would be cut from ear to ear if he did not pay it.

The defendant said to his solicitor, Diane Hallahan, that he did not think he needed treatment for heroin.

“When I was on the street I was on six or seven bags a day but now it is one bag a week,” the defendant said.

Sergeant John Kelleher asked the defendant why he did not go to the gardaí to complain that he was being threatened in relation to a drugs debt. O’Keeffe replied: “That is going to cause more trouble. I was in fear, that’s why.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher refused O’Keeffe’s bail application and remanded him in custody until September 16 at Cork District Court.

Read More

Man accused in Cork court of raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter

More in this section

LC%20mercy%2001 Nurse alerted gardaí when man threatened to harm himself and his father, Cork court hears
gavel Man accused in Cork court of raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter
Garda stock Man arrested in Cork after suspected cocaine seized in Limerick
#courtsplace: cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 42
  • 46
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices