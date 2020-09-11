Man arrested in Cork after suspected cocaine seized in Limerick

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €28,000 of suspected cocaine in Limerick city
Man arrested in Cork after suspected cocaine seized in Limerick

generic stock garda jacket gardai gardaí

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 16:36 PM
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €28,000 of suspected cocaine in Limerick city yesterday.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Wickham Street at around 6.30pm.

During a search, Gardaí seized €28,000 of suspected cocaine along with gloves, weighing scales, plastic bags and a vacuum packing machine.

Gardaí said the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

They added that as part of the investigation Gardaí arrested a man in his 20, in Co Cork this afternoon.

He is currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice, Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.  

Read More

Nearly half of honours degree applicants miss out on first preference in initial CAO offers

More in this section

LC%20mercy%2001 Nurse alerted gardaí when man threatened to harm himself and his father, Cork court hears
minihans_chemist_pic.jpg Court told lump hammer used in three Cork city centre break-ins
gavel Man accused in Cork court of raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 42
  • 46
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices