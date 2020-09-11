Man arrested in Cork after suspected cocaine seized in Limerick

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €28,000 of suspected cocaine in Limerick city yesterday.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Wickham Street at around 6.30pm.

During a search, Gardaí seized €28,000 of suspected cocaine along with gloves, weighing scales, plastic bags and a vacuum packing machine.

Gardaí said the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

They added that as part of the investigation Gardaí arrested a man in his 20, in Co Cork this afternoon.

He is currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice, Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.