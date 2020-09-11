Man arrested over film of boy ‘driving lorry on motorway’

A man has been arrested by police investigating a video showing a child apparently driving a lorry on a motorway in Co Tyrone.

The 37-year-old was detained in the Cookstown area on suspicion of aiding and abetting driving while disqualified due to age, and cruelty to children, the PSNI said.

He is in custody.

The clip, which was apparently shared on Snapchat, was believed to be filmed on the M1 motorway eastbound near Dungannon.

It reportedly showed a young boy in the driver’s seat of a lorry cab steering the vehicle along the motorway.

A male is audible in the background talking to the child.