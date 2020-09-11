Soccer player and manager further remanded over €3m heroin seizure

Soccer player and manager further remanded over €3m heroin seizure

Former League of Ireland player Keith Quinn, 31, and Bluebell football manager Andrew Noonan, 41, were both refused bail on July 8 after they were charged with possession of drugs and possession with intent to supply. Picture: iStock

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 15:30 PM
Tom Tuite

A footballer and a club coach have been further remanded in custody charged over a €3m heroin seizure.

Former League of Ireland player Keith Quinn, 31, and Bluebell football manager Andrew Noonan, 41, were both refused bail on July 8 after they were charged with possession of drugs and possession with intent to supply, in the Dublin 15 area.

Their bail hearing at Dublin District Court was told it was alleged a package had arrived from Amsterdam in Holland.

On August 5, Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), participated in a joint operation.

Some 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3m, were seized.

They faced their third hearing at Cloverhill District Court and were further remanded in custody by Judge Victor Blake to appear again there on September 24 next.

Earlier, the court heard, Mr Quinn, of Monastery Gate Avenue in Clondalkin, made no reply to the charge.

Co-accused, Mr Noonan, a father of four of Redhills Park, Ellistown, Co Kildare, told gardaí “no comment” when he was charged.

Mr Quinn was previously with Sheffield United and later played for Cork City and Shelbourne in the League of Ireland.

He later played for Bluebell United in the Leinster Senior League.

Mr Noonan was manager of Bluebell United.

