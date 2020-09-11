Two men arrested in Dublin after gardaí recover property believed to have been stolen in Ballyhaunis

Gardaí in Mayo have arrested two men in Dublin and recovered property which is believed to have been stolen in Ballyhaunis last month.

A motorcycle and a number of power tools were stolen from a property at Aghamore on August 1.

Subsequently, gardaí in Claremorris launched an investigation.

Gardaí said that as a result of “extensive enquiries and the viewing of CCTV footage two suspects were identified in the Tallaght area of Dublin”.

A statement said: “Warrants were obtained under Section 48 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001 at a number of properties in Tallaght by Gardaí from Claremorris District with the assistance of Gardaí from Tallaght.

“During the course of these searches, a number of power tools were recovered. Among the items located were tools which are believed to have been stolen from Aghamore in August.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the other property recovered”.

Some of the tools which is believed to have been stolen in Ballyhaunis last month. Picture: Gardaí

Gardaí arrested two men, one in his mid-20s and the other in his early-30s, in Tallaght on September 4.

The men were charged in connection with burglary at Aghamore and are to appear before Castlebar District Court on September 16, 2020.

Gardaí have reminded the public “to be vigilant and if anyone notices suspicious activity to report this activity to their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111”.