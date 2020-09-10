Police probe video of boy apparently driving lorry on motorway

Police probe video of boy apparently driving lorry on motorway

Thursday, September 10, 2020
David Young, PA

Police are investigating a video that appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway.

The clip, which was apparently shared on Snapchat, is understood to have been filmed on the M1 motorway near Dungannon.

It shows a young boy in the driver’s seat of a lorry cab, apparently steering the vehicle as it drives along the motorway.

A male is audible in the background talking to the child.

The PSNI confirmed it was making inquiries into the incident.

A spokesman said: “We have received a report and are aware of footage which has been shared on social media and are making inquiries.”

