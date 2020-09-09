Arrests made after police called to reports of house parties in Belfast

Five people have been arrested after police responded to reports of house parties close to Queen’s University early on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Holylands area of south Belfast.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “Police responded to a number of reports of groups of young people gathering in residential addresses, playing music loudly and drinking in the street.

“As police officers attended a number of addresses to provide advice and guidance around potential breaches of Covid-19 health regulations, one 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.”

He was charged with disorderly behaviour.

The chief inspector added: “As police continued to patrol the area just before 2.30am, they signalled a vehicle which was being driven erratically to stop.

“Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver climbed out of their seat and dived into the rear of the vehicle.

“Thanks to the quick action of police, they stopped the car safely and have arrested four males aged, 21, 25, 28 and 35, on suspicion of a number of offences including driving while unfit, taking and driving away, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, obstructing and resisting police.

“Police will continue to respond to every report and every incident in a proportionate manner.

“That can mean issuing a penalty notice, a community restorative notice, or in the case of the behaviour of some students, referrals to their educational establishment, and this could have a significant impact on their educational career.

“Our message is very clear. All students or anyone visiting the Holylands area must follow the latest Covid-19 health and safety advice and specific guidance regarding houses of multiple occupancy provided by the universities.

“Students living off campus must be mindful of the importance of building good relationships with local residents.

“They must be respectful of their neighbours who do not want to be kept awake all night with parties and do not want to have their property damaged.”