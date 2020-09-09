Boy accused of raping four-year-old 'was willing to take lie-detector test', trial hears

The 14-year-old Kerry boy on trial for raping a four-year-old was asked about the alleged rape on that day and he immediately went white, totally denied it, and told his mother he would take a lie-detector test.

The four-year-old boy’s mother gave evidence in the case of when she brought her son up to his room on the night of the alleged incident on December 14, 2018, at the home of the childminder. He is now aged six.

She said she was on the phone to the defendant’s mother and was on speakerphone. Initially, she said that her four-year-old son claimed that the defendant “put his willy in (defendant’s own younger brother’s) mouth.”

She told her son that she was talking to the defendant’s mother on speakerphone and she said the defendant said it did not happen. The witness said that her son then said the defendant had “put his willy in his mouth.”

The witness said to the defendant, who was a good friend of hers, “I think you should come over. (Son’s name) started bawling crying saying, ‘My mouth, my mouth, he put his willy in my mouth’.

"I said, (defendant’s mother) ‘Are you listening to this?’ She said yes. I said, ‘I think you need to come over’. Both myself and (defendant’s mother) heard that for the first time. That was initially when (son’s name) said it happened to him.’”

The witness said the defendant’s mother came over and went up to the four-year-old’s room with her and put her son on her lap and consoled him and asked him to tell her what happened. The witness said her son was very comfortable with the defendant’s mother.

The defendant’s mother said afterwards that night that she did not think it added up and that the timeline did not make sense as she had been upstairs doing jobs at the relevant time.

The witness said the defendant’s mother told her that she put the complaint to her son and he “denied it, said he never did that, his face went white and he was willing to take a lie-detector test.”

She said the defendant’s mother called around to the house again the next morning. “I remember thinking, as bad as I was feeling she must have been feeling horrible as well. I remember thinking, should I give her a hug or what way should I greet her?” she said.

On the night of the alleged incident, the four-year-old’s dad was called to come home from work and he recalled today that his son put his arms around him and said the defendant put his willy in his mouth.

He said he did not like the game and he did not like the smell. He said it tasted like chocolate. A few nights later he said it was the defendant who told him that it tasted like chocolate.

The defendant’s mother was also called by the prosecution to testify in the trial today. She recalled going upstairs with the four-year-old’s mother to see him in his room.

The defendant’s mother said: “(Complainant’s name) said ‘I am in big trouble because of (defendant’s name). I said you are not in trouble and I was hugging him.

"He said (defendant) put his willy in his mouth. I said, ‘Where was I when this happened?’ He said, ‘You were downstairs.’ I said (complainant’s mother’s name) ‘You need to come in. I cannot do this’.”

The defendant’s mother said her son told her on the night that the magic game he played with the complainant and other young children that day was to make it appear that a name on a dog collar was turning into a number, by flicking over the medal on the collar.

She said that when the oral rape allegation was put to her son, “He went very pale, he looked at me and said ‘I swear, mum, that did not happen’. He said, ‘I will do a lie-detector test’. He was just shocked. I think his head was spinning.”

The trial before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women continues tomorrow.