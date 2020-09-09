Man with almost 400 convictions jailed in Cork for 18 months

A young man who is now approaching his 400th conviction was jailed for 18 months.

The Wig Clinic in Cork was the scene of a burglary in May and, now, the culprit has been jailed for 18 months for that and another burglary.

36-year-old William McCarthy, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to both crimes at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the 36-year-old had 397 previous convictions. Of those, 110 were for burglary and 61 were for theft. He ended today with two more convictions.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a jail term of eight months with 10 months consecutive.

As for commenting on the defendant, the judge confined himself to stating: “397 convictions and 110 of these were for burglary.”

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan said: “When he was granted his High Court bail he actively engaged in rehabilitation. He is 37 years of age.

He has not had an easy passage through life. Very often he has sought solace through alcohol and drugs.

Mr Cuddigan said that while the accused man had numerous previous convictions he had taken steps in his own rehabilitation preparatory to taking up a residential treatment programme.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on May 6 at The Wig Clinic on 133 Barrack Street, having entered as a trespasser, the defendant went behind the counter and committed theft of a cash box containing €900 and a gold-coloured Apple iPhone 7.

The earlier offence occurred less than two months earlier.

“On March 26, he entered the drivers’ area of the bus station at Parnell Place and stole glasses and a jacket before leaving. He made a full admission,” Sgt Lyons said.

Mr Cuddigan outlined a series of tragedies and challenges in the defendant’s life that caused him to resort to offending behaviour.