Two men accused of dangerous driving and possession of knife due in Cork court

Two men are due in court in Cork today after a series of dangerous driving incidents culminated in arrests and the recovery of a knife in Ballincollig last night.

The two, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested in the Muskerry Estate area of the town at around 6pm.

Gardaí declined to give exact details on the nature of the incidents but a spokesman was able to confirm that the two were arrested in the housing estate and were later charged in relation to "a number of dangerous driving incidents and possession of a knife".

The two were taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have been charged in connection with the incidents and are due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.