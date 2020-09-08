District court to deal with three men accused of violent disorder in Blarney

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that three men accused of engaging in a violent disorder in Blarney filling station last April could be dealt with at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty only.

Judge Olann Kelleher also said that he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at the district court on a plea of guilty.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, asked for a copy of the prosecution statements so that the three defendants could consider whether they would plead guilty or not guilty to the violent disorder charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases until October 6 for that purpose.

If the accused choose to plead not guilty to the charges against them then books of evidence will have to be prepared for trials by indictment by judge and jury. If they decide to plead guilty then an outline of the facts of the case will be given at Cork District Court and they will be sentenced in that court.

Detective Garda Maurice Leahy testified at the time of the initial arrests that they related to an investigation of a feud between members of the Stokes family against members of a family of McCarthys and a Faulkner family.

Paddy Stokes, 22, Gerald Stokes, 46, and Gerard Stokes, 20, all with an address at 12 St Anthony’s Park, Hollyhill, Cork, are charged with engaging in a violent disorder at Blarney filling station on April 16 when people were put in fear by their alleged actions.

Paddy Stokes faces the additional charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and obstructing Garda Alan Johnson.

All three defendants were remanded on continuing bail to appear at Cork District Court again in a month’s time.