Woman arrested by gardaí investigating alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 16:27 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have arrested a woman as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the woman - in her 30s - this morning.

A statement revealed that the arrest “was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB in Co Kildare and is the second arrest as part of this ongoing investigation”.

Gardaí said that the woman was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts.

They said she was conveyed to Naas Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Last month, a man in his 50s was arrested as part of the investigation.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

