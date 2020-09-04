Man in critical condition after assault in Dublin

A man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries
Man in critical condition after assault in Dublin

The man is in the Mater Hospital where his condition is described as critical. File picture: Colin Keegan

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 18:26 PM
digital desk

A man is in hospital with serious head injuries after being attacked in Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardaí have said the assault happened at around 2.50am on Wednesday morning at Seville Place, Dublin 1.

A man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries and was removed to the Mater Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. 

They are also appealing for any road users who may have dashcam footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

Murder trial hears stab wounds to the heart and neck killed man in Limerick pub

More in this section

Azzam Raguragui RIP.jpg Mother breaks down on hearing about her son Azzam Raguragui's death
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Murder trial hears stab wounds to the heart and neck killed man in Limerick pub
law & justice Builder loses challenge over council's housing works tender process
crimeattackplace: dublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 40
  • 45
  • 47
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices