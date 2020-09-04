Man in critical condition after assault in Dublin

A man is in hospital with serious head injuries after being attacked in Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardaí have said the assault happened at around 2.50am on Wednesday morning at Seville Place, Dublin 1.

A man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries and was removed to the Mater Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have dashcam footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.