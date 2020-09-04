Mother breaks down on hearing about her son Azzam Raguragui's death

The mother of a teenager who was stabbed to death during a melee in a Dublin park broke down at the Central Criminal Court after hearing a witness describe her son's final moments.

The witness was telling prosecution counsel James Dwyer SC that he ran to his friend Azzam Raguragui after Mr Raguragui had been stabbed during the fight.

He said:

I was telling Azzam he was going to make it and he was telling me he was going to die.

At that moment the deceased's mother began to scream and cry loudly at the back of the court.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott asked the jury to leave and, when he later brought them back into court, told them that the deceased's mother had become "extremely overwrought".

He said that cases of this kind generate "real and understandable emotions particularly to those who have suffered loss."

The judge explained that the court deals with matters in a clinical way, which although appropriate, "brings its own effects and causes emotions to run very high."

He asked the jury to put aside emotion and said that while that may seem "aloof or cold" their job is to consider and analyze the facts in a dispassionate way.

The 17-year-old accused, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Azzam Raguragui at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14 on May 10, 2019.

The court has heard that a row broke out between two groups of teenagers following a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Mr Raguragui suffered five stab wounds during the melee.

Read More Murder trial hears stab wounds to the heart and neck killed man in Limerick pub

Earlier today, the jury heard from another teenager who was involved in the fight at Finsbury Park. The witness said that he was with Azzam and a group of friends in Dundrum.

He said there had been a dispute with friends of the accused over a stolen bike and later that evening he was with his friends in Finsbury Park when the accused and others approached.

The two groups talked for a time but then Mr Raguragui and a member of the other group walked away from the main group. They were talking privately, he said, when the other boy "boxed" Mr Raguragui in the forehead.

The witness said a fight broke out and in the middle of the fight, he saw Mr Raguragui on the ground trying to kick the accused while the accused stabbed Mr Raguragui.

He added: "He couldn't do much because he was getting stabbed but he was backing away on his back and his legs kicking."

The fight ended suddenly and the witness ran to his friend and waited for an ambulance to arrive.

He said: "It is like you're in a dream that really did not happen."

After the ambulance had left he went to a local mosque, believing Azzam would recover and they would have a laugh about it all later. When he found out that night that Azzam was dead he was "shocked".

"None of us thought that Azzam was going to die," he said. "When we got the news I was just shook. I couldn't accept it. I didn't want to accept it."

Under cross-examination, the witness denied a suggestion by Michael Bowman SC for the defence that he and his friends at the mosque agreed to say that the first punch was thrown by a member of the accused's group.

He insisted that the fight broke out after Azzam was punched.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.