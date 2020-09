Gardaí are investigating an incident where a bus was stolen from a depot in Dublin.

At around 4.30pm last Sunday, a Dublin Bus was stolen from the Harristown depot.

The bus was later involved in a collision near Liffey Valley.

According to Dublin Bus, there was just one individual on board the bus at the time.

The bus was out of service and there were no passengers.

Gardaí say no one was injured in the incident.

A teenage boy attended a garda station in relation to the incident.