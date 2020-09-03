€3m lost to fake investment scams in first eight months of 2020

Three million euro has been stolen through fake investment scams so far this year.

Sixty-five people across the country have been conned into investing in bogus opportunities in the first eight months of 2020.

Gardaí say the figure could be higher, as many victims don't report the crime due to embarrassment.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan say website pop-ups and cold calls are used to lure people in.

"In reality, I can understand why people would fall for it," said Det Chief Supt Loran.

"Interest rates in general throughout the world are not good at the moment so people are looking for opportunities to get better interest rates and better return.

"But I'm afraid you will not get it from these website. They are set up by criminals, they are run by criminals.

"At the end of the day, you will not get your money back."

Some of the key signs to watch out for with investment scams according to gardaí are:

The victim is cold called, i.e. they receive a telephone call out of the blue or receive an e-mail or are contacted via social media about a great investment opportunity.

The victim is rushed and pressured into making a decision there and then, with no opportunity or time to consider the investment opportunity.

There is a promise of a quick and profitable return on the investment with little or no risk.

If the victim does some research on the company name and see terms like ‘the reputation of this broker is doubtful’ or ‘at best it is an unregulated broker’ then caution should be taken and the victim should walk away

The public are advised to:

Always seek independent financial and legal advice before making any investments and heed this advice

Don’t respond to POP-UP ads, social media ads / contacts

Don’t follow links from POP-UP ads or from social media or unsolicited emails/messages or other communications from persons unknown

Don’t respond to cold calls

Be wary of unsolicited emails / texts / calls / offers / advices

Be wary where the investment is being endorsed by celebrities / famous business people – they may not know their name is attached to the advertisement

Never ever give away your banking codes, pins, passwords, or any other personal data

Don’t download suggested APPS and never allow another take control of your computer

Only use regulated entities. All Financial Services Providers which hold an authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland (‘Central Bank’), or where applicable, the SSM (the Single Supervisory Mechanism – European Central Bank), to provide financial services in Ireland are listed in the Central Bank Registers section. Prior to entering into a financial services transaction, members of the public can check the regulatory status of the firm they are dealing with