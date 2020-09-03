Man, 50s, arrested following seizure of over €30k worth of cannabis

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized suspected cannabis in Co Limerick yesterday.

Shortly before 6pm, gardaí with assistance from the Armed Support Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Abbeyfeale.

During the course of the search, a grow house containing €15,200 worth of mature cannabis plants was discovered.

Further searches of the house led to the discovery of €15,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí seized the drugs along with fans, heat lamps, an irrigation system and gardening equipment.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently being detained.

As part of the investigation, searches were carried out a two other properties in Limerick. No other items of evidential value were seized at these locations.

Investigations are ongoing.