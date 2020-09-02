Woman attacked by Japanese Akita dog launches High Court action for damages

A mother of three who claims she was viciously attacked by her late father’s dog just days after his funeral has launched a High Court action for damages.

The attack on Olivia Donnelly by the Japanese Akita dog called Bran, her counsel told the High Court, lasted 90 minutes and only ended when she managed to crawl in a door and was dragged to safety.

Hugh McGahon SC with Aaron Shearer BL told the court that Ms Donnelly was so savagely attacked she was immediately transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where she spent eleven days in intensive care and a total of eight weeks in hospital.

Now the key issue in Ms Donnelly’s action for damages before the High Court is who was the owner of the dog at the time of the attack. Her counsel said it is being contended by the other side that Ms Donnelly, as one of the persons entitled to inherit the estate of her late father, may have been an owner of the dog and therefore may be liable for its actions.

Counsel said the early morning attack five years ago took place in the yard of the Redpenny Inn premises at Ardee Road, Co Louth and which had been owned by Ms Donnelly’s publican father Michael at the time of his death on November 4, 2015.

Counsel said Mr Donnelly owned the three-year-old Japanese Akita dog and never let anyone else near the dog. The dog, he said, had a history of nipping and biting and was a “savage attacker” of other dogs when he got out of the property.

Veins and arteries had to be taken from Olivia’s leg and placed into her arm to save it, this is the scar left on Olivia’s leg. File Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

Eight days after Mr Donnelly’s funeral, the dog attacked Olivia Donnelly as she went to bottle feed two other pups of another dog on the property. Counsel said other members of the family “heard the commotion” and tried to distract the dog and dragged Ms Donnelly through the pub door after she managed to get to it.

The attack, Mr McGahon said lasted 90 minutes and Ms Donnelly had been left with no use of her left arm and has had to have numerous operations.

“There is no end to it,” Counsel added.

Ms Donnelly, a community officer of Mandydown Close, Red Barns Rod, Dundalk, Co Louth has sued the administrator ad litem in the estate of her late father Michael Donnelly, a publican who owned the Redpenny Inn on the Ardee Road, Co Louth where the attack took place on November 15, 2015.

The 44-year-old has claimed she thought she was going to be killed by the dog and has suffered nightmares since the attack and has been diagnosed as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

She has further claimed there was an alleged failure to keep a muzzle on the dog and an alleged failure to ensure the dog could not attack her.

The claims are denied and it is contended Ms Donnelly allegedly failed to take any or any appropriate care when attending a premises where she knew a Japanese Akito dog to be present.

The court heard there was a complex issue to be considered in relation to ownership.

Mr Justice Bernard Barton said it should be decided before the substantial action proceeds.

The judge will rule on it next week.