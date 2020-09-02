Limerick pair accused of breaking Covid travel restrictions

A Limerick man and woman have appeared in court charged in connection with breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions in Co Clare during lockdown.

At Ennis District Court, Denise O’Keeffe, 32, and Martin Desmond, 40, appeared in connection with a Garda Covid-19 inspection of a Galway bound Bus Éireann service that they were allegedly on near the south-east Clare village of Cratloe on April 15.

The bus service commenced in Limerick and the two, if convicted of the alleged offence, face a fine not exceeding €2,500 and/or a prison term up to six months in jail under the emergency powers that were in place at the time of lockdown.

Martin Desmond of Church Street, St John’s Square, Limerick and Denise O’Keeffe of Ballynanty Rd, Limerick are formally charged with contravening a penal provision contained in Government health regulations aimed at preventing, limiting, minimising or slowing down the spread of Covid 19 at Portdrine, Cratloe on April 15 last.

The two charges are contrary to Section 31A(6)(a) and (12) of the Health Act 1947 (as amended by Section 10 of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020).

They are the first such ‘travel’ Covid-19 cases to come before courts in Clare since the emergency powers were enacted.

The inspection of the Bus Éireann service occurred at a Garda Operation Fanacht checkpoint, which was part of the national plan to restrict the movement of people in line with Covid-19 regulations to restrict the spread of the Coronavirus.

Solicitor for Ms O’Keeffe, Daragh Hassett told Judge Patrick Durcan that his client has also been charged with a similar Covid-19 breach restriction “where she arrived in Cork”.

Mr Hassett stated his client is a suitable candidate for legal aid.

Mr Hassett stated Ms O’Keeffe couldn’t be in court as she was caring for an ill child and applied for an adjournment in the case.

Judge Durcan said, “I want this thing dealt with quickly. I want to make it clear in relation to the Covid business that they will be dealt by this court expeditiously so are not talking about weeks, we are talking about days.”

Judge Durcan also granted legal aid to solicitor for Mr Desmond, Tara Godfrey.

Judge Durcan stated that he would adjourn the case to September 16 and told Mr Desmond that he has made an order for the State to make available to Ms Godfrey any available documents in the case.

Judge Durcan adjourned both cases to September 16 where the parties will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.