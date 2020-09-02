Lawyers for man accused of dragging garda into moving car say some allegations 'mechanically impossible'

Lawyers for a man accused of endangering the life of a garda who was allegedly dragged into a car reversing at speed has said some of the allegations are “mechanically impossible”.

On the night of July 31, 2019, Jonathan Coelho, 29, of Duleek, Co. Meath, drove a car at speed through red lights and in the wrong direction along busy streets in Dublin city centre before crashing into a lamp post.

The jury at the trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard that he has pleaded guilty to a number of charges of dangerous driving at locations around Kevin Street, Dublin 8.

He denies endangerment of Garda Conor Murray, who has described the two occupants of the car pulling him into the passenger side window while the car was moving and assaulting him.

Mr Coelho and Federico Carvalho, 31, of Blessington Street, Dublin deny charges of assault causing harm to Gda Murray of July 31, 2019, at St Lukes' Avenue, Dublin 8.

Gda Murray has already told the jury that while hanging halfway out of the moving car he managed to pull up the handbrake and slow the vehicle.

He said the passenger then opened his door and both men tried to throw the garda from the vehicle.

He said he managed to wrestle himself away from the passenger and the passenger exited the car.

Gda Murray said the driver began repeatedly kicking him as he held on to the door frame.

He said a final kick struck his face and he was thrown from the car.

Under cross-examination he told Keith Spencer BL, defending Mr Coelho, that the car was moving at all times and that the accused took his left foot off the clutch to kick him.

Mr Spencer described this manoeuvre as “mechanically impossible from the workings of a car and from the physical limitations of my client”.

Your evidence is that Mr Coelho managed to execute this Bruce Lee kick to your face as you're holding on for dear life.

He couldn't physically have managed to kick you with his left foot in the face,” counsel said.

Gda Murray said he disagreed and that the accused did kick him in the face and kicked him a number of times in the body.

Counsel also put it to Gda Murray that a car will stall if the driver takes his foot off the clutch while it is moving in reverse. Gda Murray said that the car was moving at speed at the time.

Counsel put it to Gda Murray that he didn't mention anything about being kicked in the face to nurses when he attended for treatment after the incident.

“You leave out entirely that you were dealt several punches to the face,” he said.

Gda Murray has said that he wasn't concerned about injuries to his face but was focused on injuries to his wrist and arm.

The trial continues before Judge Melanie Greally and a jury.