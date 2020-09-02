Man shot in both legs at his Bushmills home

Police have appealed for information. File picture: Niall Carson/PA

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 10:53 AM
Cate McCurry, PA

A man has been targeted in a paramilitary-style attack in Bushmills.

The man was shot a number of times in both legs in his garden after he was assaulted by a number of men wearing balaclavas and armed with crowbars on Tuesday.

Detectives are appealing for information into the paramilitary-style assault and shooting in the Ballyclogh Road area.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “We received a report at around 10.40pm on Tuesday night, that a man had been assaulted at his home by a number of males wearing balaclavas and armed with crowbars, and had then been taken out into the garden and shot a number of times in both legs.

“The man was taken to hospital following the incident and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

“Our inquiries are at a very early stage and I would like to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact police and tell us what you know.

“No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our society.

“We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“If you have any information which could assist with our inquiries, please contact detectives at Coleraine on 101.”

