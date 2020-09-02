Here's some Garda advice to get your mobile back if it's ever stolen

Figures released by the gardaí today show that almost 11,500 mobile phones have been stolen since the start of 2019, but less than 1,200 of them have been returned to their owners.

That amounts to €5m worth of mobile phones stolen, with only 10%, or 1,176, recovered.

Gardaí are advising people that if they believe their phone has been stolen, not to follow the person via their phone's tracking app, but to call gardaí.

A new Garda campaign asking for smartphone owners to be ’streetwise’ recommends that owners download a trusted "find my phone” app and add an emergency contact number to their phone.

Their data (full list at bottom of article) shows that, as expected, most of the country's 11,488 stolen mobile phones were in Dublin at 7,375, with Dublin South Central accounting for the most within the city at 2,868 and Dublin East the least with 331.

Outside Dublin, Limerick had the next highest amount of stolen mobiles at 426, with Kildare next on 398 and Cork city seeing 368 mobiles taken.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Meath Division, Sergeant Dean Kerins, explained how people can increase their chances of getting their phones back if they are stolen.

Sgt Kerins said: "If you a have a smartphone, we recommend downloading a trusted location finder app so if it is lost or stolen, you have a better chance of getting it back.

"Some phones already have a feature like this already so have a look in the security settings on your phone.

Picture: An Garda Síóchána

"We also highly recommend that you add a family member or friend as an emergency contact in your phone. If we receive a lost or stolen phone, we will be able to contact that person.

"Our property stores throughout the country receive a lot of stolen and lost phones that we cannot trace the owners for. Adding the emergency contact will help solve this problem."

Sgt Kerins also advised phone owners to enable the PIN Security feature on their device, to keep your phone locked at all times, and to property-mark it with unique personal letters or numbers.

He said: "For those who do not own a smartphone, call *#06# on your keypad and note the IMEI number that comes up. This is a 15-digit number that is unique to your phone.

"If your phone is lost or stolen, call your service provider immediately so they can block the phone.

If you believe your phone has been stolen, you should call Gardaí immediately. Do not follow the person via your tracking app.

He added that the most common place for phone thefts is out in public or in a pub or nightclub.

Gardaí issued a list of advice for owners to prevent their phone from being stolen:

Be wary of your surroundings and mind your property.

Plan your night out, how are you getting there and how are you getting back?

Avoid walking alone in dark places.

Keep your phone out of public view.

Don’t leave your phone on display in a vehicle.

They outlined a case from July where a woman who had her phone stolen whilst cycling the Gap of Dunloe in Co. Kerry had it back within 48 hours.

Valerie Nohilly had left her backpack and bicycle on the roadside, but as she took in some of the scenery an opportunistic thief took her backpack and was gone before she returned.

Luckily, Valerie’s son had helped her install a tracking app on the phone and she was able to trace the phone to Portlaoise.

She reported the matter to Gardaí in Kenmare who reviewed CCTV from the area and alerted officers in Portlaoise.

A possible suspect was identified and he was arrested and brought before the courts. Valerie’s phone was recovered after they searched him.

Picture: An Garda Síóchána

Valerie said: "It was a great relief to be reunited with my phone as it contained many photos and videos of happy times spent with my family during the Covid lockdown, as well as all my contact numbers.

"I was astonished that my 12-year-old son Tom had activated a tracking device a few weeks earlier. Within one hour of the phone being taken, he used my laptop to deactivate the phone and put a message on it asking whoever had it to phone my husband’s mobile number.

"We were so fortunate that the staff in Mace in Kenmare were kind enough to put us in touch with Garda Seán Twomey who could not have been more helpful. Thanks to his fast actions and those of the Gardaí in Portlaoise, I was reunited with my phone less than 48 hours after it was taken.

"I am so grateful to everyone who helped to reunite me with my phone and would recommend everyone to activate a tracking device on their phone.”

Gardaí said that but for the tracking app and Valerie's quick reaction, they would have found it difficult to get her phone back because it was taken in such a rural location.