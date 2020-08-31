Man stabbed in the head nine times after mother's funeral

A 33-year-old man who recently returned to Cork from Cardiff attended his mother’s funeral on Friday but ended the day being stabbed nine times in the head.

John Paul O’Driscoll wept in the witness box at Cork District Court yesterday as he pleaded with Judge Olann Kelleher to let him out on bail on a charge of stealing cider on the following day.

Judge Kelleher asked why he was being told all about the assault on the man when nothing in relation to that was before Cork District Court on Monday.

Solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said he was outlining these matters just to explain the defendant’s physical condition and visible injuries in court.

O’Driscoll was actually before the court on a charge brought against him by Garda Eoin Harrington.

The charge stated that on Saturday, August 29, he allegedly stole two bottles of Linden Village cider at The Offie, Douglas St, Cork. He was also before the court on bench warrants where he had failed to show up in Cork District Court on another matter in October last year and in January this year.

Mr Kelleher asked the defendant to explain his condition to the judge.

Read More Covid-19: Kildare lockdown lifted with immediate effect

O’Driscoll replied: “I was in the Peace Park with my family. A fight started. A guy was trying to hit my sister. To make a long story short he pulled out a knife and started stabbing me all over the head — nine different wounds.”

The 33-year-old said he had to get various stitches and staples to repair the wounds in hospital, including 11 staples in one wound.

Mr Kelleher said this occurred on Friday and that O’Driscoll’s family had buried their mother the same day.

Crying in the witness box, O’Driscoll said: “I am sorry, I am trying my best. My mother is after passing away.”

Asked if he would turn up in court or if he would commit further offences if granted bail he replied: “Absolutely not. I mean it from the bottom of my heart. Trouble is gone out of my life.”

Judge Kelleher said he would remand the accused on bail for one week. He is to take no intoxicants and sign on every day at Anglesea Street garda station.

O’Driscoll said he would stay with the Simon community in Cork.

The defendant said to the judge: “I promise you I won’t let you down. I won’t let myself down.”