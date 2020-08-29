Soccer player and manager remanded over heroin seizure 

A soccer player and a club coach have been further remanded in custody charged over a €3m heroin seizure.

Former League of Ireland player Keith Quinn, aged 31, and Bluebell football manager Andrew Noonan, aged 41, were both refused bail on August 8 after they were charged with possession of drugs and possession with intent to supply, in the Dublin 15 area.

Their bail hearing was told it was alleged a package had arrived from Amsterdam in Holland.

On August 5, Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) participated in a joint operation and 22 kilos of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3m, was seized.

They faced their hearing at Cloverhill District Court and were further remanded in custody by Judge Alan Mitchell to appear again there on September 10.

Mr Quinn, of Monastery Gate Ave in Clondalkin, made no reply to the charges. His co-accused, Mr Noonan, a father of four of Redhills Park, Ellistown, Co Kildare, told gardaí “no comment” when he was charged.

Mr Quinn was previously with Sheffield United and later played for Cork City and Shelbourne in the League of Ireland.

He later played for Bluebell United in the Leinster Senior League.

Mr Noonan was manager of Bluebell United.