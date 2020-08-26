Man arrested in garda seizure of €5,600 worth of drugs in Cork

Plants seized from the premise in Cork. Picture: Gardaí
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 08:46 AM
Ciarán Sunderland

The arrest and seizure took place yesterday at 11pm after the search of house on Nutley Road in Mahon Co Cork. 

Officers from the Armed Support Unit and detectives from Blackrock along with uniformed Gardaí from Anglesea Street found two grow tents containing €5,600 worth of cannabis plants.

Seized plants in Cork search. Picture: Gardaí
The plants were seized along with equipment such as lighting, humidifiers and thermometers.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and brought to Bridewell Garda Station. 

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

