Four men arrested for attempted ATM thefts in Monaghan, Meath and Cavan

Four men are due in court this afternoon in connection with ATM thefts in Cavan, Monaghan and Meath last year.

They are aged 26, 29, 34 and 38 and were arrested in the early hours of this morning.

It follows ongoing investigations into the attempted theft of cash machines in Virginia Co Cavan, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan and the seizure of cash at an address in Moynalty Co Meath.

Gardaí from the Special Detective Unit and Detective Branches based in Carrickmacross, Bailieboro, Monaghan and Kells took part in the operation following direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The four men were detained Carrickmacross Garda Station and have since been charged in relation to the attempted thefts.

The men are due before the Special Criminal Court this afternoon in a special sitting at 2.30pm.