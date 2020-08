Gardaí in Co. Offaly have seized what they believe to be cocaine and MDMA during a raid on a house in the county.

Officers from the Laois/Offaly Drugs Unit searched a house yesterday evening in Brosna, Birr, Co. Offaly, after a surveillance operation.

Suspected cocaine worth around €4,340 and suspected MDMA, estimated at around €45,360, were seized during the search.

A man, aged in 20s, was arrested at the scene.

He is being questioned at Birr Garda station and the investigation is continuing.