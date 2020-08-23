Two arrested following crash and chase on M1

Two men in their twenties have been arrested following a crash on the M1.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 21:06 PM
Digital Desk staff

The collision happened shortly after 3pm when gardaí signalled for a car to stop on a stretch of the motorway outside Dundalk in County Louth.

Once the car came to a halt, gardaí got out of the patrol car, but it was then rammed by the other car.

A chase ensued and the offending car was eventually stopped.

The car which was travelling southbound on the M1, was suspected of having been involved in an incident in Lisburn, County Antrim earlier.

The men were taken to Dundalk Garda Station where they are being held.

