Gardaí want to speak with woman who contacted them with information on Longford burglary

Property was stolen and the intruders then left the house.
Gardaí say two people were in the house at the time of the incident at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Friday, August 21, 2020 - 17:02 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for information on an aggravated burglary in Co Longford.

They say a number of people armed with a knife and a baton entered a house in the Clonbalt Woods area of the town yesterday afternoon.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Clonbalt Woods and Drumlish Road in Longford between 2pm and 5pm yesterday and who may have information to contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking with a woman who already made contact with them yesterday afternoon, and are asking if she could please get back in touch.

