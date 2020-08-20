There have been 138 potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations in licensed premises since Operation Navigation bagged, according to the gardaí.

Operation Navigation commenced on July 3 and gardaí conducting visits to licenced premises have found the vast majority complying with regulations.

Gardaí said that thousands of checks have been carried out throughout the country in order to support public health guidelines.

They said that from Tuesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 16, 13 potential breaches were found.

A statement said: “Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

“In all these cases, Gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

“The cumulative total of potential breaches since Operation Navigation began is now 138”.

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome.

"However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19. Everyone in the community has a role to play in stopping the spread of Covid-19 including licensed premises.

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.

"Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to flatten this new curve in the virus.”