Revenue officers seize €49,600 worth of suspected drugs in Dublin

Revenue officers have seized more than 2kgs of suspected herbal cannabis & 10kgs of suspected cannabis-infused sweets at Dublin Parcel Hub.

The seizure was as a result of routine operations today and was assisted by detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

Revenue said that the illegal drugs have an estimated value of €49,600.

They were discovered in seven separate parcels which originated from Canada, Spain and the USA.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Lego City’, ‘Teddy Bear’, ‘Coffee Beans’, ‘Toy Car’, ‘Facemasks’ and ‘Lego Snow Groomer’ and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Offaly, Cork, Longford and Galway.

Revenue officers said investigations are ongoing.

They added that the seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.