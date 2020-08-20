20% rise in domestic abuse offences this year

There has been a 20% increase in recorded domestic abuse offences so far this year, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

The Garda chief said there were currently 32 investigations into the new offence of coercive control, with several additional cases before the courts.

He said this highlighted how “prevalent” the crime was, and followed the first conviction for the offence last year.

Coercive control, which became an offence in February 2019, is when a current or ex-partner knowingly and persistently engages in behaviour that is controlling or intimidating and has a serious effect on the victim.

Speaking at the launch of reports by Women’s Aid, the commissioner said he established Operation Faoiseamh following the introduction of the Covid-19 measures in March to reach out to victims of domestic abuse and pursue perpetrators.

He said between January and August 16 this year, gardaí had enforced 2,266 breaches of domestic violence orders – an increase of 16.7% on the same period in 2019.

He said there were 27,174 recorded incidents of domestic abuse so far this year – a 20% increase on the same period last year.

“That’s a huge number and a pretty significant issue for us,” Mr Harris said.

“We are very mindful these are very vulnerable victims and we have a huge responsibility to protect them.”

He said they had also improved their “call backs” to victims of domestic abuse, with a call back rate within a defined period of 72%, compared to 42% the same period last year.

Women’s Aid reported a 43% rise in calls to its helpline over a three-month period since the introduction of emergency restrictions and a 71% increase in visits to its website.

Mr Harris said coercive control involved “micro managing” people, monitoring behaviour and imposing emotional and economic abuse, as well as stalking, harassment, criminal damage and physical violence.

He said gardaí look for a “pattern of behaviour” and he encouraged victims to record all incidents.

In addition to the conviction in February, he said there were other cases before the courts and investigations currently ongoing in a further 32 cases.

He said the rollout of Protective Services Units would be completed in September, with the last six divisions getting a unit, in addition to the existing 19 units.

The President of the District Court, Mr Justice Colin Daly, revealed that the district courts had experienced a 17% increase in applications seeking domestic violence orders this year.

While a significant rise, he said it was lower than the 43% increase in calls and 71% increase in web traffic experienced by Women’s Aid.

He said this might reflect that those “most in need of protections” were, for a large number of reasons, finding it difficult to access the courts.

They have seen an increase in criminal prosecutions similar to the 20% rise in domestic abuse offences noted by the gardaí.

The judge said court restrictions were likely to continue and said the coming months would illustrate the “absolute need” for the dedicated Family Law Court Division.