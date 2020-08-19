Man arrested after arson causes €60k of damage in Tipperary

A fire that caused €60,000 of damage to a building in Co Tipperary last month is believed to be an arson incident, gardaí have said.

A man was arrested yesterday in relation to the incident, which happened in Clonmel on July 11.

Shortly after 3.30am, gardaí received a report of a fire outside a business premises on Cashel Road.

Gardaí attended and used fire extinguishers to keep the fire at bay until the Fire Brigade arrived.

The fire was eventually extinguished but a significant amount of damage had been caused to the building’s exterior.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination whilst detectives and gardaí carried out house-to-house enquires and gathered CCTV from the area.

Following their enquiries, Detective Gardaí were able to establish that the fire was set intentionally and a possible suspect was identified.

A man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested yesterday.

He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Clonakility District Court this morning.