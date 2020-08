Police in the North have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 60-year-old woman in Belfast on Sunday.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder of the woman at her home on Windermere Road and he remains in custody this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “I want to offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time.”

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.