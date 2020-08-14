Man charged with murder of 77-year-old remanded in custody

A 48-year-old man charged with murdering his elderly next-door neighbour in Dublin has been further remanded in custody.

At about 5.55am on July 25, gardaí responded to reports of an assault incident outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Peter McDonald, 77, was fatally injured following an altercation where he received a number of apparent stab wounds.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Patrick McDonagh, of Whitechapel Road, was arrested following a stand-off with gardaí at his house. He was later charged with murder and was remanded in custody on July 27.

He faced his third hearing today when he appeared by video-link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court.

He was remanded in continuing custody to appear again in two weeks pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

At his first court hearing, on July 27, Detective Garda Sean Burke said when he was arrested for the offence of murder contrary to common law, “Patrick McDonagh made no comment after caution”.

He made no reply when the charge was put to him and was handed a copy of his charge sheet.

His solicitor had said her client, who was on a disability benefit, had psychiatric difficulties and an order was made for an appropriate assessment and medical treatment.