Man charged with murder of 77-year-old remanded in custody

Patrick McDonagh was arrested following a stand-off with gardaí at his house. 
Man charged with murder of 77-year-old remanded in custody
Patrick McDonagh was charged with murder of Peter McDonald on July 27. File picture. 
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 14:53 PM
Tom Tuite

A 48-year-old man charged with murdering his elderly next-door neighbour in Dublin has been further remanded in custody.

At about 5.55am on July 25, gardaí responded to reports of an assault incident outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Peter McDonald, 77, was fatally injured following an altercation where he received a number of apparent stab wounds.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Patrick McDonagh, of Whitechapel Road, was arrested following a stand-off with gardaí at his house. He was later charged with murder and was remanded in custody on July 27.

He faced his third hearing today when he appeared by video-link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court.

He was remanded in continuing custody to appear again in two weeks pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

At his first court hearing, on July 27, Detective Garda Sean Burke said when he was arrested for the offence of murder contrary to common law, “Patrick McDonagh made no comment after caution”. 

He made no reply when the charge was put to him and was handed a copy of his charge sheet.

His solicitor had said her client, who was on a disability benefit, had psychiatric difficulties and an order was made for an appropriate assessment and medical treatment.

More in this section

Kevin Lunney abduction Man facing trial over Kevin Lunney false imprisonment brings High Court challenge
dan%20generic%20garda%2010 Investigation underway as car owned by Garda set on fire in Dublin
Garda stock Man arrested in connection with Galway stabbing last night
crimestabbingdublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

  • 12
  • 13
  • 20
  • 22
  • 29
  • 34
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices